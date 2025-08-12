Lower Hutt parking meters going cashless after vandalism spree

LOWER HUTT

Ongoing theft and vandalism has compelled Hutt City Council to convert all remaining coin parking meters to accept card payments only.

You will also still be able to pay for parking using the PayMyPark app.

Since the start of 2025, 30 parking meters have been intentionally damaged or destroyed. Thieves took just $2975 in total, but the cost of repairs and replacements is far greater.

Replacing just one vandalised meter costs $2500-$7000 and Hutt City Council has spent $114,000 replacing vandalised meters so far this year.

"These crimes are completely pointless," says Justin Roberts, Head of Environmental Protection at Hutt City Council.

"The damage done far outweighs the small amount of cash stolen per meter. It’s ratepayers who end up footing the bill, and the result is frustration for drivers and added pressure on businesses."

Around 96 of Council’s 181 parking meters across Lower Hutt still accept cash. While this was originally done to suit all payment preferences, the ongoing vandalism means that cash payment is no longer practical, especially in Petone, which has been particularly hard hit.

As meters have been vandalised, they have been replaced with cashless meters, but Council will now move to proactively block off coin payments at all meters to prevent further vandalism. Conversion to card-only payments will begin on Monday 18 August and is expected to be completed within two weeks.

Other councils have made similar moves away from cash meters in recent years, and meters in Porirua are now cashless.

"Most people are very comfortable with using a card at meters or paying via the PayMyPark app, but we understand this change will be an adjustment for some people," says Roberts.

An explainer video for card payments at meters is available here.

Hutt City Council also has a step-by-step guide for setting up the PayMyPark app to pay for parking in Lower Hutt.

Council is working with Police and the Safe City team to respond to the vandalism and thefts and is asking local businesses to share any CCTV footage that may help with investigations.

