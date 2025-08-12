Water consents extension a big win for Otago farmers

A move by the Government to automatically extend existing short-term water permits in Otago by five years is a big win for local farmers and common sense, Federated Farmers says.

"Otago farmers have been facing huge uncertainty about their access to water, with unworkable consent periods of six years or less," Federated Farmers Otago president Luke Kane says.

"Without confidence they will be able to access water, many of those farms have become totally unbankable or unsellable - there's just too much risk.

"This completely undermines local farmers’ ability to seek finance, grow their business, or manage succession planning for the next generation."

Many consents to take water to grow crops, grow grass for animals, or undertake other farming activities were due to expire, with renewal prospects costly and uncertain.

"With these amendments to the RMA, consents granted since March 2020 for periods of less than six years will be automatically rolled over for another five years," Kane says.

"The extension will give farmers some breathing space and confidence to continue investing in their businesses and making environmental improvements, but it’s still only a short-term fix.

"While an 11-year consent is better than five years, the timeframes are still far too short for farmers wanting to invest in the long-term viability of their businesses and rural communities.

"What we need to see in the Government’s overhaul of resource management laws is much longer consent terms for farmers - like those offered to other local businesses."

The amendment also requires Otago Regional Council to create a simplified consent pathway for longer-term permits that may need replacement before new planning rules are in place.

Discharge provisions that are currently unclear and unenforceable must be revoked.

Federated Farmers North Otago president Otto Dogterom says it was always completely impractical and unworkable to have six-year consents for farmers.

"Farmers and their banks can’t justify the substantial investment needed in infrastructure that enables more efficient use of water with such short security of supply.

"We’ve been sitting in limbo for far too long, getting increasingly concerned as the deadline for consent expirations crept closer and closer. Finally, we have a short-term fix.

"These changes will give local farmers some much-needed short-term certainty that they’re going to have access to the water they need to keep farming.

"Now we can turn our attention to working with the Government to make sure next year’s RMA reforms deliver a longer-term fix with longer-term consents for water access."

Dogterom says Federated Farmers had pushed hard for this holding solution, and also acknowledged ORC’s efforts to achieve this practical and pragmatic outcome.

