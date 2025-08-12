Pure Clean Supplies Launches Limited-Time Special Offer on Professional-Grade Pacvac SuperPro 700 Backpack Vacuum

Leading New Zealand sustainable cleaning supplier makes commercial-grade cleaning equipment more accessible to Kiwi businesses.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 12 Aug 2025 – Pure Clean Supplies, New Zealand's premier provider of sustainable cleaning solutions, today announced a special promotional offer on the Pacvac SuperPro 700 backpack vacuum, now available for NZD 399.85 + GST. This limited-time offer represents significant savings on one of the industry's most trusted commercial cleaning tools, making professional-grade equipment more accessible to New Zealand businesses of all sizes.

Addressing New Zealand's Commercial Cleaning Challenges

The Pacvac SuperPro 700 addresses critical pain points facing New Zealand's commercial cleaning sector, including equipment durability in demanding environments, staff fatigue from heavy traditional vacuums, and the need for versatile solutions across diverse commercial spaces from Auckland's high-rise offices to Christchurch's retail centres.

"We're seeing increasing demand from New Zealand businesses for equipment that delivers both performance and value," said Sumit Tushir, Director at Pure Clean Supplies. "The SuperPro 700 at this special price point allows smaller cleaning operations and facility managers to access the same professional-grade equipment used by major commercial cleaning companies."

Professional Performance at Exceptional Value

The Pacvac SuperPro 700 features advanced filtration technology, ergonomic design for extended use comfort, and robust construction built to withstand New Zealand's commercial cleaning demands. Key specifications include:

Superior Filtration: Multi-stage filtration system captures fine dust and allergens

Ergonomic Design: Lightweight construction with padded harness system reducing operator fatigue

Versatile Performance: Suitable for carpets, hard floors, and mixed commercial environments

Proven Durability: Designed for high-frequency commercial use with reliable motor performance

Local Support: Full warranty coverage and parts availability throughout New Zealand

Supporting New Zealand's Sustainable Business Goals

The special offer aligns with Pure Clean Supplies' mission to make sustainable, high-quality cleaning solutions accessible to all New Zealand businesses. The SuperPro 700's efficient design and durable construction support both operational sustainability and long-term cost effectiveness.

"This isn't just about offering a great price on quality equipment," added Sumit Tushir, Director. "We're helping New Zealand businesses invest in tools that improve their operational efficiency while supporting their sustainability goals through longer equipment lifecycles and reduced replacement frequency."

Availability and Terms

The special offer pricing of $399.85 + GST is available for a limited time through Pure Clean Supplies' direct sales channels. The promotion is designed to support New Zealand businesses looking to upgrade their cleaning operations with professional-grade equipment at an accessible price point.

Interested businesses can access the special offer through Pure Clean Supplies' website at purecleansupplies.co.nz or by contacting their customer service team directly for personalised consultation on their cleaning equipment needs.

About Pure Clean Supplies

Pure Clean Supplies is dedicated to providing New Zealanders with a comprehensive range of high-quality, sustainable cleaning products and equipment. The company carefully sources each item to ensure customers receive only the best products that are effective, eco-friendly, and safe for both workplace environments and New Zealand's natural surroundings.

Though a growing company with ambitious goals, Pure Clean Supplies is driven by a passion for sustainability and a commitment to delivering exceptional service, their mission is to make sustainable cleaning solutions accessible to every New Zealand business, promoting a cleaner, greener future for local communities.

For more information about Pure Clean Supplies and their full range of sustainable cleaning solutions, visit purecleansupplies.co.nz.

Media Contact:

Sumit Tushir

Pure Clean Supplies

Phone: 08002 420 15

Email: sales@purecleansupplies.co.nz

Website: https://purecleansupplies.co.nz/