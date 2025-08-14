Information sought after arson at Hokitika's Seaview hospital complex

HOKITIKA

Police are now treating as suspicious the fire at the old Hokitika Seaview hospital complex early on Sunday 10 August.

We are interested in hearing from anyone who was around the Seaview area that night and leading up to the fire being discovered at daybreak on Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Graham Parsons of the West Coast says the scene examination took the better part of Sunday and half of Monday to complete, involving both fire and police investigators.

“Based on the scene examination the fire is being investigated as an arson.

“Of particular interest, Police would like to identify and speak to a person who was seen walking across the grounds of the complex at about 3.20am.

“Police will continue to investigate and would like to hear from any people who may have information that may assist with identifying who was involved in the arson,” says Detective Sergeant Parsons.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250810/4743.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.