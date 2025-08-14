Carbon forestry rules still wide open

Federated Farmers says a report back to Parliament on the so-called ‘ban on carbon forestry’ doesn’t go far enough to stop the march of pines across New Zealand’s productive farmland.

"This is an incredibly disappointing result and many farmers will be feeling a total sense of betrayal," Federated Farmers forestry spokesperson Richard Dawkins says.

"Despite widespread feedback during consultation, and clear cross-party support for action, massive loopholes remain in the Environment Select Committee’s recommendations.

"Their report sends a clear message to rural New Zealand that the march of permanent carbon farms across productive farmland won’t be stopping any time soon."

Dawkins says one silver lining is that the committee has listened to Federated Farmers’ concerns about the need to tighten rules around the ‘intent to plant’ test.

"We made a very strong case that simply purchasing seedlings before 4 December 2024, with no land to plant them on, should not count as a clear intent to plant.

"The committee has recommended the Bill be redrafted to make it crystal clear to carbon foresters that if they had seedlings but no land, they won’t be able to enter the ETS."

Federated Farmers has been collecting information on those who have purchased land after December 4 with the intention of entering it into the ETS. This has been presented to the Minister.

"If the select committee’s recommendations are accepted, those carbon farmers who have been trying to skirt around the rules will need to make other plans."

Dawkins is highly critical of other aspects of the select committee report saying recommended changes have totally missed the mark.

"It’s extremely disappointing that what’s proposed continues to ban whole-farm conversions only on Land Use Capability (LUC) classes 1-5 land," Dawkins says.

"That might sound good in a press release, but in reality only 12% of farm conversions were happening on that land anyway. Our productive hill country - the engine room of the agricultural industry - is still at risk of becoming a giant pollution-driven carbon farm."

Dawkins says two-thirds of sheep and beef farms are on classes 6 and 7 land.

"Those classes of land are still exempt from the 25% carbon credit restrictions, so the vast majority of our sheep and beef farms will still be at risk of full conversion to carbon forestry.

"Once those farms are gone, they’re gone for good."

Dawkins says Federated Farmers has always supported the intent of these law changes, but what’s proposed simply won’t deliver any meaningful change.

"Recommendations on the Bill allow a potential ‘lottery’ system for class 6 land, where 15,000ha of conversions each year will likely still occur on a first-come-first-served basis.

"There are also no restrictions on classes 7 and 8 land - effectively making it open slather. If you’re in the business of carbon forestry, business is going to be booming."

Federated Farmers argue that every single farm in the country should be subject to the same 25% carbon credit limit, no matter its LUC rating.

"Otherwise, the damage just shifts - it doesn’t stop," Dawkins says.

"Class 6 and 7 hill country is not ‘marginal land’ as it’s often described by foresters. It’s often productive breeding land that underpins New Zealand’s entire red meat sector.

"Sacrificing that land to carbon speculation isn’t just short-sighted, it’s economic self-sabotage that will rip the guts out of rural communities, not to mention the national economy."

Federated Farmers will continue calling on the Government to strengthen the law, Dawkins says.

He says the recommendations on the Bill are "smoke and mirrors and do little to prevent the continued undermining of our productive sector.

"We support the Labour Party minority view from the select committee hearings that a thorough review of the ETS and carbon forestry should be undertaken.

"This was one of our 12 key asks for rebuilding farmer confidence leading into the 2023 election."