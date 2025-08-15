Professor Yihuai Gao Celebrated for Two Decades of Groundbreaking Mushroom Science with Massey University

Professor Yihuai Gao, a globally respected fungi research scientist and founder of international nutraceutical company Alpha Group, has been formally recognised by Massey University for a 20-year scientific collaboration advancing medicinal mushroom research and functional nutrition.

A 20-Year Journey in Medicinal Mushroom Research

The milestone was marked on 31 July 2025 at Massey University’s Riddet Institute in Palmerston North. The event celebrated two decades of pioneering studies into natural bioactives such as reishi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum), known in traditional Chinese medicine as lingzhi.

From the outset, Professor Yihuai Gao focused on identifying immune-supporting and cardiovascular-enhancing compounds in reishi. These bioactive compounds have been valued for over two millennia, but his work has applied modern biotechnology to validate their benefits in contemporary health science.

Establishing the Alpha-Massey Natural Nutraceutical Research Centre

Through this collaboration, Professor Gao co-founded the Alpha-Massey Natural Nutraceutical Research Centre, which has become a key hub for validating the health benefits of medicinal fungi. His partnership with Distinguished Professors Paul Moughan and Harjinder Singh was described as “life-changing,” born from shared scientific curiosity and long-standing friendship.

“Massey University has been more than just a research partner — it has been a catalyst for innovation, growth, and purpose,” said Professor Yihuai Gao, acknowledging the institution’s role in shaping his career and the global reach of his work.

Alpha Group – From Local Start-Up to Global Exporter

Founded in 1998, Alpha Group has grown from a small New Zealand start-up into a multi-million-dollar nutraceutical enterprise. Today, it operates a biotech manufacturing facility in Auckland, a production hub in China, and a global distribution network supplying premium health supplements.

The company’s commercial success is rooted in science, with every product informed by years of rigorous research. This fusion of innovation and enterprise demonstrates how New Zealand-based biotechnology can compete and lead internationally.

Honouring the Milestone and Looking Ahead

The anniversary event included a tour of the Riddet Institute’s upgraded food bioprocessing laboratories and a luncheon at the historic Turitea House. Massey University Provost Professor Giselle Byrnes presented Professor Gao with a framed letter recognising the enduring collaboration and its contribution to global health science.

Before his focus on fungi, Professor Yihuai Gao also investigated the nutritional benefits of kiwifruit bioactives, showcasing his broad expertise in functional foods. His shift into fungal fermentation has positioned New Zealand as a significant contributor to medicinal mushroom biotechnology.

The next chapter will see the launch of a new shiitake mushroom biotechnology project, further expanding the scope of the partnership between Alpha Group and the Riddet Institute.

Academic and Industry Recognition for Yihuai Gao

Distinguished Professor Paul Moughan commented:

“From small beginnings, Alpha Group has grown into a substantial company, using New Zealand science to build a strong bridge with China.”

Massey University Provost Professor Giselle Byrnes added:

“The collaboration between Professor Yihuai Gao, Alpha Group, and the Riddet Institute is a testament to shared values in food, nutrition, and health-focused research. It demonstrates how high-quality science can unlock global opportunities and improve public wellbeing.”