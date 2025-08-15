Meeanee Firewood Napier: Back in Action After Cyclone Gabrielle

Meeanee Firewood in Napier is officially back up and running after more than two and a half years of challenges and rebuilding following the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. The locally owned and operated business is once again supplying quality firewood to homes across Napier, Hastings, and Havelock North, proving that determination and community spirit can overcome even the toughest setbacks.

A Tough Road to Recovery

Cyclone Gabrielle left behind significant damage to the business, wiping out stock, equipment, and access to supply. For Hayden and the team, it was not just about repairing what was lost but also about rebuilding the business from the ground up.

“There were times it felt impossible, but the support from our customers and the wider community kept us going,” says Hayden, owner of Meeanee Firewood.

Now, after two and a half years of persistence, the business is fully operational and ready to supply homes with the firewood they need for warmth, cooking, and outdoor living.

Quality Wood for Every Need

Meeanee Firewood continues to offer a range of wood types to suit different needs:

Pine – Quick burning, great for starting fires

Macrocarpa – Long-lasting burn for consistent heat

Gum – Slow-burning and efficient

Fruitwood – Perfect for smokers, pizza ovens, and BBQs

Our wood is carefully sourced and processed to ensure the best possible burn for customers.

Looking Ahead

With operations back in full swing, Meeanee Firewood is focused on supplying the community year round. Our team is committed to maintaining their high standards for quality, service, and reliability.

Meeanee Firewood is more than just a supplier, it’s a story of resilience and local pride. After weathering the storm, we are here to stay, ready to keep homes warm and fires burning across Hawke’s Bay.

Watch the video here

Contact Meeanee Firewood

Call/Text 027 341 6592

www.meeaneefirewood.co.nz