Police and DOC working together to find sea lion killers

OAMARU

Ōamaru Police and the Department of Conservation (DOC) are executing a joint investigation into the cruel shooting of three endangered sea lions at Waitaki River on Saturday 9 August.

Two of the sea lions died, and a third wounded sea lion sadly had to be euthanised.

Local iwi were notified of the situation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh says the incident has upset the community, DOC, and Police.

“This is a senseless act against a protected species and we’re eager to find those responsible and hold them to account,” he says.

The investigation is ongoing and both organisations are assessing evidence and following lines of enquiry.

DOC Operations Director for Southern South Island, Aaron Fleming, says the response to the call for information has been heartening.

“Thousands of New Zealanders are sharing in our shock and disgust.

“Everyone who sees and shares the news could bring us another step closer to finding who is responsible,” he says.

If you know anything about the killings of the sea lions, please get in touch:

Contact Police on 105 quoting event number P063434540 or visit the Ōamaru Police Station.

Call 0800 DOCHOT to speak to DOC.