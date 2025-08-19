Police recover bags of stolen treats from east Auckland supermarket

AUCKLAND

A group of offenders were left with a sour taste in the mouth, after their failed attempt at stealing backpacks stuffed with chocolate.

Four teenagers were arrested after Police found nearly $700 worth of chocolate, when called out to a supermarket at Highland Park on Sunday evening.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook says supermarket staff reported a group filling bags with products at around 5pm.

“A Police unit arrived within minutes, as the group was allegedly filling backpacks with chocolate and meat,” he says.

“Our staff entered the supermarket as some of the offenders were attempting to walk out and stopped them in their tracks.”

All four were placed under arrest.

While taking the group into custody, one of the offenders attempted to push his way past.

“He has acted aggressively towards one of the staff and assaulted a member of the public who had tried to assist,” Inspector Cook says.

“Another offender spat at another constable at the scene.

“The group’s aggressive behaviour is unacceptable, and they will be held to account through the Youth Aid process.”

Those arrested were two 16-year-old females and two males, aged 13 and 16.

Inspector Cook says Police have been unable to identify the member of the public who had tried to assist, as he left the scene shortly afterward.

Enquiries remain ongoing into a fifth offender, who fled from the store at the time.