Electric vs Manual Toothbrush: Which Is Best for You?

Wednesday 20 August 2025, 4:02PM

Choosing the best toothbrush for your oral health
Electric toothbrushes, when used correctly can provide a substantially better clean, healthier gums and excellent overall oral health. However, if you floss, use a manual toothbrush correctly, and brush often enough, then you don’t necessarily need an electric brush. There is a large cost differential between the two, but there are also better oral health outcomes with an electric toothbrush. Want to learn the pros and cons of electric vs manual toothbrushes? Read more here.