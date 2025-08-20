Is Your Business Ready for a Gas-Free Future? Discover Tubman Heating's Two-Part Assessment

With gas prices more than doubling in the past five years and supply contracts expiring for most industrial users by 2027, many New Zealand businesses are facing unprecedented uncertainty. A recent survey by the BusinessNZ Energy Council found that nearly half of large gas users have already cut operations, raised prices, or reduced staff and many more expect to do so soon.

Many companies are now exploring alternatives such as biomass, electric, and electrode boiler solutions to secure more sustainable and cost-effective energy.

