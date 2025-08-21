Law change could save farmers and taxpayers millions

Federated Farmers is throwing its support behind a new Member’s Bill that could bring much-needed clarity to New Zealand’s climate change laws - and save millions in legal costs.

National MP Joseph Mooney’s Climate Change Response (Restriction on Civil Proceedings) Amendment Bill aims to confirm a common-sense principle: if a person or business is complying with national climate change laws, they can’t be sued for causing climate-related damage.

"It sounds very obvious, but that’s not how the law appears to be working right now," Federated Farmers climate change spokesperson Wayne Langford says.

"It’s crazy that companies like Fonterra and Dairy Holdings, who are fully meeting their legal climate obligations right now, can still be dragged into court and sued for allegedly causing harm through emissions.

"We fully support Joseph Mooney’s Bill, which will restore some much-needed common sense and save farmers, food processors and taxpayers millions of dollars in court costs."

Climate activist Mike Smith is taking seven major New Zealand companies, including Fonterra and Dairy Holdings, to court over their greenhouse gas emissions.

He says the emissions are harming Māori land and culture, and is claiming public nuisance, negligence, and breach of a duty to stop contributing to climate change.

The High Court threw out two of the claims but allowed the third to proceed.

After appeals from both sides, the Supreme Court has now reinstated all three claims, allowing the case to go to trial, and the matter is now back in front of the High Court.

Federated Farmers says the case sets a dangerous precedent.

"Every New Zealander contributes to climate change in some way," Langford says.

"When you turn on a light switch, cook dinner, drive your car - even an EV - you’re using energy and consuming goods. All of that has emissions behind it."

In most cases, those emissions come from companies operating within New Zealand’s legal framework - following rules set out under the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), reporting requirements, and other regulatory obligations.

"So, it’s silly stuff to then try and sue those law-abiding companies," Langford says.

He points out that long-lived carbon dioxide emissions are already captured under the ETS, and the Government is actively investing in research and tools to help farmers reduce their short-lived methane emissions.

"If these companies are following the rules, there has to be some certainty and protection in that, or the legal risk becomes unmanageable."

Mooney’s Bill would provide that certainty by spelling out in law that private legal action cannot be taken against individuals or companies for their greenhouse gas emissions, provided they’re complying with climate laws already set by Parliament.

"Rather than force the courts to debate and decide what the law in New Zealand is, this Bill would allow Parliament to exert its authority and define the law," Langford says.

He says it’s no different from how things work in other areas of law.

"If a property developer gets resource consent to build a high-rise apartment, the neighbours can’t turn around and sue them for the shade or noise.

"That’s because we recognise the developer has done everything required under the law to get permission.

"Why should climate law be treated any differently?"

Smith’s lawsuit covers major electricity generators, petrol retailers, dairy farming and dairy processing.

Langford warns that if Smith’s case is successful, it would see a host of vital industries face major cost and risk.

The case could open the floodgates to further lawsuits against other industries that also produce emissions, even if they’re fully compliant with New Zealand’s climate regulations.

"In practice, the only way for those industries to avoid legal risk would be to stop emitting entirely - meaning they’d effectively have to shut down overnight."

He says that would be economically disastrous and would leave the Government scrambling to urgently rewrite the law to protect the economy.

"If the case is successful, Parliament will simply be forced to urgently change the law. Let’s not wait for that crisis. Parliament should clarify the law now, before this goes any further."

Federated Farmers is urging the Government to adopt Mooney’s Bill as a Government Bill, which would significantly speed up its passage through Parliament.

"Rather than wait for Fonterra and Dairy Holdings to go through a lengthy and expensive High Court process - something that will also cost taxpayers dearly - the Government should step in now and provide certainty.

"We need to focus our time, energy and taxpayer dollars on solutions that actually reduce emissions, not on endless litigation against companies doing everything the law requires."