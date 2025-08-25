Death in Police custody, Christchurch

By New Zealand Police

CHRISTCHURCH

Please attribute to Superintendent Tony Hill, Canterbury District Commander:

A woman has died in Police custody in Christchurch this morning.

At around 6:50am, the woman was located unresponsive in her cell.

Police immediately notified St John, officers also provided medical assistance.

Sadly, attempts to revive the woman were unsuccessful.

Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death, which will be referred to the Coroner and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).