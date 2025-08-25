Police and Customs 'one step ahead' as $37m methamphetamine shipment is foiled

Police and Customs have sprung upon a $37 million methamphetamine shipment concealed amongst machine parts sent through air cargo.

In the process seven people now face criminal charges and 124 kilograms of methamphetamine has been prevented from reaching New Zealand communities.

Operation Vault saw its inception after Customs intelligence specialists and detectives from the National Organised Crime Group identified an importation in June 2025.

On the surface, it was a shipment of machine parts, but aroused Customs interest as it was destined for a group allegedly connected to the Killer Beez.

This shipment and two further imports containing machine parts were all examined by Customs investigators.

No controlled drugs were found in the shipments, but authorities were on alert.

“Police will allege these were sent as ‘dry runs’ or ‘test runs' before the shipment containing the controlled drugs was sent,” Detective Inspector Tom Gollan says.

This week, that importation allegedly arrived concealing 124 kilograms of methamphetamine from Canada in machine parts.

“The group had made extensive preparations to receive and distribute the methamphetamine, including hiring a rental truck and fork hoist to assist them,” Detective Inspector Gollan says.

Five search warrants were executed by Police and Customs at Auckland addresses on Thursday.

Authorities located around $36,000 in cash, and 392 grams of cocaine.

Six men, between 20 and 62, as well as a 26-year-old woman have been arrested and will appear in the Auckland District Court.

Those arrested have been charged with the importation of methamphetamine and participation in an organised criminal group.

Detective Inspector Gollan says: “The quantity of methamphetamine would have gone on to cause significant harm to our communities and is yet another fantastic outcome because of ongoing joint work by Police and Customs.

“The group involved have no regard for their anti-social behaviour and are purely motivated by the monetary profits.”

Customs Investigations Manager Dominic Adams says the use of dry runs or test runs is fairly common practice for transnational serious and organised crime groups.

“Law enforcement works closely with its partners across the globe to keep track of new and emerging trends - dry runs are not a new trick.

Customs and Police have systems in place to identify these and remain one step ahead of these criminals,” Mr Adams says.

“It doesn’t matter how criminals attempt to conceal and move their drugs across the border, Customs and our Police partners have the skills, intelligence and technology to find the drugs and track down the criminals trying to smuggle them in.”

Suspicions about drug smuggling can be reported confidentially to 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

By the numbers:

- 124 kgs is an estimated 6.2 million doses.

- $129.9m worth of social harm.

- $37.2m retail value of methamphetamine.