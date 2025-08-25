Superior Renovations Unveils Sonder Architects: Your Partner for Seamless Renovations

AUCKLAND

Auckland, NZ – August 25, 2025 – Superior Renovations, Auckland's premier home renovation company, is excited to announce the launch of Sonder Architects, its dedicated architectural department. This new initiative, led by the accomplished architect John Mao, aims to streamline the renovation process by providing specialized architectural services tailored to consent-required projects. With a team of seasoned designers, Sonder Architects is set to simplify consents, enhance design precision, and ensure seamless integration from concept to completion.

Founded by Kevin Yang and Steven Ngov, Superior Renovations has built a reputation for transforming homes with a unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction. Over the years, the company has completed countless projects, ranging from kitchen and bathroom makeovers to full home extensions and outdoor enhancements like decks and pergolas. At the core of Superior Renovations' success are its foundational values: professionalism, transparency, attention to detail, and a client-first approach that treats every project as a partnership.

"Our goal has always been to deliver renovations that not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations, creating spaces that are functional, beautiful, and enduring," said Kevin Yang, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Superior Renovations. "By integrating Sonder Architects into our operations, we're taking a significant step toward achieving our vision of becoming the go-to renovation experts in Auckland and beyond. This allows us to offer end-to-end solutions, reducing the stress of consents and fostering better collaboration throughout the entire project lifecycle."

Superior Renovations' values are deeply rooted in fostering long-term relationships with clients. The company emphasizes clear communication, fixed timelines, and budgets, ensuring projects are completed on time and without unexpected costs. Client testimonials consistently highlight the team's patience, expertise, and ability to handle challenges with grace, making the renovation journey enjoyable rather than overwhelming. Innovation is another key pillar, with the company staying ahead of trends in sustainable materials, smart home integrations, and efficient design practices.

Steven Ngov, General Manager and Co-Founder, added, "Our values drive everything we do—from selecting the best tradespeople to incorporating client feedback at every stage. Launching Sonder Architects aligns perfectly with our plans to expand our services and tackle more complex projects. Moving forward, we aim to grow our footprint in Auckland, explore partnerships for eco-friendly renovations, and continue investing in our team's professional development to maintain our high standards."

What makes Sonder Architects unique?

Client-first approach: Prioritizing your vision and experience from day one, ensuring designs reflect personal needs and preferences.

Renovation-specific expertise: Streamlined services focused on consent-driven projects, simplifying regulatory hurdles for smoother approvals.

Hands-on collaboration: Architects work closely with clients, project managers, and trades, not just in design but on-site to resolve issues in real-time.

Constant communication: Keeping all stakeholders informed every step of the way, from initial concepts to final sign-off, for a truly seamless process.

Innovation and sustainability: Incorporating the latest trends in eco-friendly designs and materials to future-proof your home.

Swati Tiwary, Head of Marketing at Superior Renovations, emphasized the client-centric impact: "At Superior Renovations, our plans for the future revolve around enhancing accessibility and education for homeowners. Sonder Architects is a game-changer because it demystifies the architectural side of renovations, making high-quality design available to everyone. We're excited to roll out educational resources, workshops, and digital tools to help clients visualize their dreams, reinforcing our commitment to transparency and empowerment."

“We’re passionate about creating spaces that resonate with individuality while blending functionality and meaning,” said John Mao, Lead Architect at Sonder Architects. “Our team is dedicated to making the consent process effortless, allowing clients to focus on the excitement of their renovation rather than the paperwork.”

Looking ahead, Superior Renovations plans to leverage Sonder Architects to expand into larger-scale projects, including sustainable home builds and community initiatives. The company is also committed to locking in affordable pricing through offers like securing renovation costs for up to 18 months, helping clients navigate economic fluctuations. This forward-thinking strategy underscores their goal of making premium renovations accessible and stress-free for all Auckland homeowners.

Ready to bring your renovation vision to life? Visit www.sonderarchitects.co.nz or call 0800 272 469 (ARCH NZ) to schedule a consultation and discover how Sonder Architects can transform your project.

About Superior Renovations

Superior Renovations is a leading Auckland-based renovation company committed to delivering exceptional client experiences through high-quality craftsmanship, innovative solutions, and a client-focused ethos. Specializing in comprehensive home transformations, the company prioritizes transparency, efficiency, and long-term value in every project.

About Sonder Architects

Sonder Architects, the architectural arm of Superior Renovations, offers specialized services for renovation projects requiring consents. With a focus on personalized designs, regulatory expertise, and on-site support, Sonder Architects ensures seamless execution from planning to completion.

Media Contact

Swati Tiwary, Head of Marketing

Superior Renovations

Email: marketing@superiorrenovations.co.nz

Phone: 0800 199 888

Website: www.superiorrenovations.co.nz