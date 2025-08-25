Auditing Excellence: Why Crockers Goes the Extra Mile for Your Body Corporate Funds
Monday 25 August 2025, 10:33PM
By News Online
35 views
When it comes to managing body corporate funds, owners need confidence that their money is protected. While the law requires specific audits, Crockers goes a step further by commissioning an independent, annual audit of our own systems and controls.
Our latest article explains the key differences and why this extra step is crucial for you.
- Understand the Difference: Learn about the legal requirements for body corporate audits and how Crockers’ independent audit provides an additional layer of protection.
- Gain Confidence: Discover how our annual audit by BDO, one of New Zealand’s top accounting firms, verifies that our financial systems are robust and effective.
- See the Value: Find out why we absorb the cost of this audit ourselves, demonstrating our commitment to transparency and best practice.
- Get Peace of Mind: Understand how this extra level of scrutiny provides you with confidence that your funds are safeguarded under a framework that has been tested and approved by an independent third party.
Ready to learn how Crockers provides an unmatched level of transparency and protection?
Read the full article here: Body Corporate Audits and Why Crockers Goes Further