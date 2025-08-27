Fuel Your AIMS Games Week at Great Spice Otumoetai Indian Restaurant

A Buzzing Week in Tauranga

With the 2025 Zespri AIMS Games bringing over 14,000 athletes from 430 schools to Tauranga from 30 August to 5 September (nzaimsgames.co.nz), the atmosphere around the city will be buzzing from dawn till dusk. If you are hungry for delicious food just a stone’s throw from the action, Great Spice Otumoetai, an award winning tandoori restaurant, is the place to be.

Close to the Action

Located at 4/44 Bureta Road, Otumoetai, Great Spice is right in the heart of the excitement and only a short drive from many AIMS Games venues across Tauranga and Mount Maunganui. Travel times are quick and easy, so you can enjoy a hearty meal without missing the action:

● Waipuna Park (Welcome Bay): around 15 minutes

● Mercury Baypark (Mount Maunganui): around 20 minutes

● Tauranga Domain (central Tauranga): around 5 minutes

● Blake Park (Mount Maunganui): around 10 minutes

Flavours to Refuel and Enjoy

At Great Spice Otumoetai, the passion for food and service shines through in every dish. From butter chicken and garlic naan to flavour-packed vegetarian and vegan specialties, there is something for everyone. Diners often praise the friendly staff, fresh ingredients, and consistently high-quality dining experience that transports you straight to India.

Whether you are looking for a relaxing meal in the restaurant, a quick takeaway, or delivery to nearby areas such as Bethlehem, Matua or the CBD, Great Spice Otumoetai makes it easy to enjoy.

The Ideal AIMS Games Stopover

So between matches, races, and relays, why not treat your family to authentic, aromatic flavours at Great Spice Otumoetai? Rest, refuel, and celebrate just minutes away from the excitement of the AIMS Games. Pop in, mention the Games, and enjoy the warm hospitality that makes Great Spice a local favourite.

Contact Great Spice Otumoetai

075702244

https://www.greatspicetauranga.co.nz/