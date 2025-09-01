UAE deal an export and investment win

ExportNZ says the first trade agreement between New Zealand and the Middle East will unlock a valuable region for Kiwi businesses looking to explore other markets.

The New Zealand-United Arab Emirates (UAE) Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) comes into force today. ExportNZ Executive Director Josh Tan says the $500 billion market can deliver real value to Kiwi exporters and the NZ economy.

"The UAE imports most of its food (approx. 90%), and the region presents a huge opportunity for New Zealand.

"Consumers across the United Arab Emirates seek goods from industries which New Zealand is renowned for - things like dairy, red meat and more from our horticulture sector.

"For exporters of services, the CEPA will level the playing field, allowing them to compete more effectively with others in-market.

"In the past couple weeks I’ve spoken to members of other high value sectors, specifically the marine industry and education technology providers. They shared my excitement about the opportunities that the UAE market will present for manufacturing and tech exporters.

"Beyond exporting products and services to the UAE, the CEPA unlocks better investment opportunities back home in New Zealand as part of a deepening New Zealand-Emirati economic relationship.

"ExportNZ congratulates our New Zealand negotiators for their work in getting this deal finalised and into force in record time."

