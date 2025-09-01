Improvements needed to professional development for teachers

New research from the Education Review Office has found how we can provide our teachers with better professional development.

"Quality teaching is the single most important driver of student achievement. It affects outcomes more than other factors, including class sizes. Developing our teachers by providing high-quality professional learning and development is one of the most significant ways we can lift student achievement," said Ruth Shinoda, Head of the ERO’s Education Evaluation Centre.

When it works, professional development has a big impact. ERO’s research found that it works when it has evidence-based techniques, includes practical tools, builds teachers’ knowledge, and motivates them to use what they learn. For example, ERO found that teachers are four times more likely to improve their practice when professional development includes stepped-out teaching techniques.

The recent professional development on English for primary teachers shows how quality professional development can have tangible results. Nearly three-quarters of teachers are using what they learnt every day, and six in ten teachers report seeing improvement in students’ learning.

"Recent professional development for English has been really impactful because it is a whole package of evidence-based teaching techniques alongside clear expectations, ready to use tools and helpful resources and guidance."

Too often though, it is difficult for school leaders to choose high-quality professional development that delivers what teachers need. Half of teachers report they are not completely clear about how to use what they have learnt, a third report little improvement to their practice, and a quarter report that their professional development does not lead to much improvement in student outcomes.

"Our research found that we can do better for our teachers."

ERO recommends that the government continues to invest in centralised, quality professional development, makes it easier for school leaders to choose quality development for their teachers, and make sure it reaches all teachers.

To support school leaders, ERO is sharing a Good Practice Framework on how to design, select, and embed quality professional development.

The report is based on more than 2000 survey responses, interviews with more than 140 participants, site visits to 20 schools and observations of professional development sessions, alongside international and New Zealand data and evidence.

The full research report, Teaching our teachers: How effective is professional learning and development? is available on ERO’s education research website: www.evidence.ero.govt.nz

