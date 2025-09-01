International scam artist held to account

CHRISTCHURCH

Like a scene straight out of a movie, an international scam artist has been caught – this time by New Zealand Police.

A 32-year-old man was sentenced at Christchurch District Court yesterday to one year and three months’ imprisonment.

On Tuesday 17 June, Christchurch Police were notified that a hotel guest had left without paying for his two-week stay.

A staff member of the hotel uncovered more deception when alerting other hotels in the city – they had similar offending dating back to 5 May.

The quick actions of Police staff resulted in locating the man, where he was arrested on a charge of obtaining by deception (over $1,000).

Detective Sergeant Michael Freeman says by the next day Police identified three other hotels where the man had offended, alongside multiple unsuccessful attempts.

“Across the four hotels we know of, he has $15,290.61 of unpaid debts.”

Three further charges were laid for obtaining by deception, as well as one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Detective Sergeant Freeman says it soon became clear that the man’s offending may not be limited to Christchurch.

Hotels in Greece, Thailand, United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, and Cambodia all reported similar offending.

“The man is alleged to have used different names, scamming many victims out of thousands of dollars by posing as a United Nations official procuring aid for charities linked to the war in Ukraine.”

The man is also alleged to have convinced a woman she was being stalked when in fact he was responsible for the acts of intimidation.

Another victim, residing in Cambodia, claims he is owed thousands of dollars as an employee who was never paid.

Following the man’s arrest in New Zealand, Police found the man had previously been convicted in the United Kingdom for theft, fraud, and ‘befriending vulnerable people’, the latter in relation to impersonating a paramedic, complete with his own fake ambulance response vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Freeman says he appears to be a scam artist who has been victimising people all over the world, for years.

“A few people have likened him to Frank Abagnale, the real-life inspiration for the film Catch Me If You Can.

“The only key difference is that unlike being arrested by the French Police like Abagnale, the man was arrested by us.

“This movie-like scenario doesn’t happen to Police often, so it is nice to see an offender be held to account for this type of offending.

“Immigration New Zealand and Interpol are now involved, and it is likely more information will surface."