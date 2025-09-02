Light & Shade Solutions Launches Soluna Roller Blinds in New Zealand

Light & Shade Solutions, a trusted provider of custom shutters and blinds, has introduced Soluna Roller Blinds to the New Zealand market. Designed to bring together style, comfort, and advanced control options, the new range offers homeowners and businesses greater choice and flexibility in window furnishings.

Meeting Modern Needs

As demand grows for healthier, safer, and more convenient interiors, Soluna Roller Blinds delivers solutions that go beyond standard blinds. Customers can choose from over 300 fabrics, including sheer, light-filtering, room-darkening, and solar screen options. Many fabrics are made with natural fibres and PVC-free materials, supporting healthier living environments.

Key Features of Soluna Roller Blinds

LightGuard 360 Blackout System: Blocks light from all sides for complete darkness, ideal for bedrooms, nurseries, and media rooms. Smart Control Options: Motorised blinds with app and voice assistant integration for added convenience. Child-Safe Design: Cordless and motorised systems certified Best for Kids, removing risks from dangling cords. Smooth Operation: Choose from classic chain, cordless PrecisionLift, or SmartRelease for quiet, effortless control. Commercial Solutions: Solar screen fabrics reduce glare, protect from UV damage, and maintain outward visibility in offices and retail spaces.

Why It Matters?

The introduction of Soluna Roller Blinds reflects the changing needs of New Zealand homes and workplaces. People want window furnishings that improve sleep, reduce glare, and adapt to modern lifestyles. Soluna addresses these needs by combining design, safety, and smart technology in one versatile collection.

“Customers today expect more than just blinds. They want products that fit seamlessly into their homes and improve everyday comfort,” said Dave Pitout, Owner and Founder of Light & Shade Solutions. “Soluna Roller Blinds provide a perfect balance of design, safety and convenience, with options that work well in both homes and workplaces.”

For more information about Soluna Roller Blinds, visit https://www.lightandshadesolutions.co.nz/soluna-roller-blinds

About Light & Shade Solutions

Light & Shade Solutions is a New Zealand-based company specialising in custom shutters and blinds. Founded by Dave Pitout, who has more than 35 years of industry experience, the company offers free consultations, custom-made solutions and professional installation. With a focus on quality products, competitive pricing and personalised service, Light & Shade Solutions has earned a reputation as a trusted expert in window furnishings.

Media Contact

Dave Pitout

Owner and Founder – Light & Shade Solutions

Email: dave@lightandshadesolutions.com

Phone: 021 0233 8630

Website: https://www.lightandshadesolutions.co.nz/