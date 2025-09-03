Local Food Provider Successfully Pivots After School Lunch Contract Ends

CHRISTCHURCH

Where there are challenges, there are opportunities, and one local organisation has really proven that in 2025.

Nourish Oraka was part of the local school lunch delivery service until changes were made by the new Government earlier this year. Their meals were loved by the local schools and now they are loved by the wider community.

Bec Roper-Gee, who is part of the growing local Shirley-based business, Nourish Oraka, says local connection and community partnerships have been key to their survival and growth.

“The genuine desire to make a difference has driven us,” she says. “Our Shirley-based shop provides good, reasonably priced meals, and we have forged relationships with a number of organisations that achieve fantastic things in our community,” she says.

Nourish Oraka is working alongside the Cancer Society- providing regular orders as well as donated meals and baking; they also partner with ME RESPITE on their meal programme for people living with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) and related illnesses; and the food rescue operation Kairos - providing the ingredients for the soup delivered to Drug ARM, as well as their Koha soup.

Roper-Gee says they took a real hit when the school meal contract ended which reverberated beyond the business.

“We are run by the community for the community. Our team is made up of local (mainly women), who have children at local schools, live here and are connected to Shirley. Besides that, there is a real need for nourishing and affordable meals especially now with the cost of living the way it is. We had to do everything to reboot and keep going,” she says.

And they did. Nourish Oraka is now busier than ever with their regular online and shop customers, community partnerships and even a catering arm.

“We can do anything from finger foods to hot buffet style meals. It’s an incredibly satisfying feeling to know that a business can be economically viable and provide such an important “sense of place” for our team and those who rely on us for their meals,” says Roper-Gee.

Nourish Oraka is currently looking to source a quick freeze chiller, as demand continues to increase.

