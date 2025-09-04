New Zealanders' favourite shops revealed

Consumer NZ's latest retailer survey has found the five shops with the most satisfied customers – and those falling short.

The stores with the most satisfied customers and winners of Consumer NZ’s People’s Choice award were:

100% Home Appliances – in the large whiteware + appliances category and small appliances category

PB Tech – in the home tech category and mobile tech category

Stihl Shop – in the hardware category

Mitre 10 – in the hardware category

Macpac – in the sports and outdoors category.

Consumer NZ digital journalist Kate Harvey said Stihl Shop and Macpac got the highest satisfaction ratings across the survey. Both received ratings of 94%.

“Stihl Shop rated particularly high for its customer service and staff members’ product knowledge,” Harvey said.

“Macpac beat its competitors – Kathmandu, Torpedo7 and Rebel – in all the categories we ask about, including perceived value and range of products available.”

Mitre 10 was beaten by Stihl Shop in the hardware category but still had an excellent result.

100% Home Appliances has dominated both the large and small appliance categories for 11 years, so it was no surprise to see it back at the top again.

“100% Home Appliances’ satisfaction score was well above the next highest scoring store in both the large and small appliance categories. Smiths City, which has just entered voluntary administration, rated second in the large appliance category and Briscoes has second spot for small appliances,” said Harvey.

PB Tech shone in the home tech and mobile tech categories.

“PB Tech’s customers particularly rate it for its prices and range,” Harvey said.

The shops that got the lowest ratings in the survey were:

Rebel Sport - in the sports and outdoors category

“Rebel’s customers gave especially low scores for customer service and staff’s product knowledge,” said Harvey.

One NZ and Spark stores – in the mobile tech category

“Both One NZ and Spark got low scores for value for money and their range of products,” said Harvey.

The Warehouse – in the home tech category

“Only 63% of those who had bought home technology such as TVs and game consoles at The Warehouse were very satisfied with the experience,” said Harvey.

OPSM – in the eyewear category

“People had a better shopping experience at Specsavers but those who shopped at an independent optometrist had the best experience,” said Harvey.

More than 3,200 Consumer NZ members and supporters detailed the purchases they’d made over the past year when they undertook this survey in June and July.