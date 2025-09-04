Could Bungy Jumping Boost Your Local Economy the Way It Did for Queenstown?

In 2025, adventure travel has become a growth engine. Adventure tourism products such as Bungy NZ Ventures offer regions a combination of distinctive destination branding and strong local spend retention. Supported by world-class safety systems, broad demographic appeal, and measurable health and well-being benefits, it presents a compelling proposition for regions seeking to capture a share of the multi-billion-dollar global tourism market.

Curious how bungy jumping turned Queenstown into a global adventure capital and how it could do the same for your region? Read the full article to explore the possibilities.