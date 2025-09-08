Public's report of dodgy behaviour leads to haul of stolen tobacco

Police investigating the burglary of a Tītahi Bay store have recovered $12,000 of tobacco products and arrested three young people, thanks to quick-thinking community members.

Members of the public raised the alarm after seeing suspicious activity at the Main Road store about 10.40pm on Thursday.

The offenders took off with a suitcase filled with cigarettes, leaving the scene in a waiting vehicle.

Within minutes Police had flooded the area and located three people of interest, said Kāpiti Mana Area Commander Inspector Renée Perkins.

“Thanks to the people who reported that suspicious behaviour, we were able to prevent a significant loss to a local business, and now three people are facing consequences for their alleged actions.”

A 19-year-old Porirua man and two teenage boys have been charged in relation to the offending and are due to reappear in the Porirua Youth Court on 11 September.