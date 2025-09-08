Sealord proposal to close Nelson factory a massive blow

NELSON

Sealord workers in Nelson are devastated after the company today announced a proposal to close its coated fish factory, which would see nearly 80 jobs axed.

The proposal follows the recent closure of the Eves Valley plant, and comes alongside a separate push by Sealord management to reduce basic entitlements for other staff across the Nelson site.

E tū delegate Andrew Thompson says the closure announcement has left people feeling shocked, angry, and let down.

“We were told to be more efficient with everything we do, we beat our targets, and now we’re told we’re gone,” Andrew says.

“The company has told us we’re doing a fantastic job, but this still happens. It makes us feel very small – like we’re just an economic inconvenience.

“People are asking how they’re going to pay the mortgage and what this means for their families, including those who have moved here from abroad. For some families it’s not just one income at risk, but several, with relatives also working at Eves Valley.

“It’s really hard to understand how we could be pushed so hard to produce more and more, and then have the rug pulled out from under us.”

Andrew says workers also feel betrayed by the timing of the company’s other proposals.

“We’re disappointed that while this closure is hanging over our heads, the company is also trying to push through reductions to entitlements for new staff. It feels underhanded.”

E tū National Secretary Rachel Mackintosh says the proposal is a bitter pill to swallow and another blow to regional manufacturing.

“Sealord doesn’t need to do this,” Rachel says.

“This is a shortsighted decision and another sad example of a company that is too willing to send Kiwi jobs overseas in search of greater profit. It’s devastating for the workers, for their families, and for the whole Nelson community that relies on these jobs.

“To make matters worse, Sealord is simultaneously trying to reduce entitlements for other staff at the site. Instead of cutting, they should be investing in their workforce and their community.

“E tū is calling on Sealord to rethink this proposal, listen to their workers, and make the right choice. Nelson deserves good, secure jobs and a company that values its people.”