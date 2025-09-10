Woman taken into police custody after house fire, Sockburn

To be attributed to Inspector Paul Reeves, Response Manager:

A woman has been taken into police custody following a house fire in Epsom Road, Sockburn this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the address at 3.10pm today.

The woman was the sole occupant of the house and refused to leave when emergency services arrived.

While there was no risk to the wider community, cordons were put in place around the house to enable emergency services to work safely at the scene.

Police officers spent some time engaging with the woman and she was safely taken into custody at 4.55pm.