Man arrested for bronze sculpture burglary

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in relation to the theft of a significant bronze sculpture from the Mt Pleasant Community Centre.

The man will appear in Christchurch District Court on 16 September on a charge of theft.

“The theft of the sculpture has deeply upset the community, and Police have worked hard to locate the artwork and identify the person responsible” says Acting Detective Sergeant Steph Trengrove.

The artwork, titled Flight, was created by renowned Christchurch sculptor Llew Summers in 2018 and is valued at $95,000.

Weighing 2.2 tonnes and measuring 2.2 metres in length, the sculpture depicts a large bird in flight, inspired by the nearby estuary.

It was the final major bronze work completed by Summers before his passing in 2019.

Police became aware of the theft on 6 June 2025.

“Unfortunately, our investigation indicates that the sculpture has been destroyed and much of it sold as scrap metal, with only small pieces being recovered.”

“While we are pleased to have apprehended the offender, Police acknowledge the devastation the residents feel in losing such significant artwork.

We would like to warmly thank key community members who assisted officers with information and support throughout the investigation, including those from the scrap metal industry.”

