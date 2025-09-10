Inspiring Read-Aloud Books for Young Tamariki

Encouraging a love of reading starts with sharing stories that spark curiosity, emotion, and imagination. From interactive breathing exercises to rhythmic rhymes and nature adventures, the books on this list support executive function, cultural awareness, and creativity, turning reading time into meaningful moments of learning and connection.

Here are some great reads to read-aloud and read a lot to foster a love of reading in young tamariki.

Let’s Go Flo, by Rebekah Ballagh

Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy, by Dame Lynley Dodd

Demolition, by Sally Sutton, illustrated by Brian Lovelock

Sunflowers don’t grow in Winter, by Emily Holdaway, illustrated by Craig Phillips

Nanny Mihi and the Rainbow, by Melanie Drewery, illustrated by Tracey Duncan

Handa’s Surprise, by Eileen Browne

Encourage your tamariki to dive into these wonderful stories and discover the joy of reading together. For more inspiration and book ideas that nurture young minds, read the full article and explore how each book supports learning and connection.