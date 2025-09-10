Inspiring Read-Aloud Books for Young Tamariki
Wednesday 10 September 2025, 7:02PM
By News Online
10 views
Encouraging a love of reading starts with sharing stories that spark curiosity, emotion, and imagination. From interactive breathing exercises to rhythmic rhymes and nature adventures, the books on this list support executive function, cultural awareness, and creativity, turning reading time into meaningful moments of learning and connection.
Here are some great reads to read-aloud and read a lot to foster a love of reading in young tamariki.
- Let’s Go Flo, by Rebekah Ballagh
- Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy, by Dame Lynley Dodd
- Demolition, by Sally Sutton, illustrated by Brian Lovelock
- Sunflowers don’t grow in Winter, by Emily Holdaway, illustrated by Craig Phillips
- Nanny Mihi and the Rainbow, by Melanie Drewery, illustrated by Tracey Duncan
- Handa’s Surprise, by Eileen Browne
Encourage your tamariki to dive into these wonderful stories and discover the joy of reading together. For more inspiration and book ideas that nurture young minds, read the full article and explore how each book supports learning and connection.