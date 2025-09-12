Top football club Western Springs AFC holiday programmes

After winning the men's Northern League Premier title for the first time and the women's Premiers team finishing fourth attention turns to the National Football League for both teams.

However it's not all about the best at Western Springs Football Club, arguably the biggest sports club in New Zealand.

There's Holiday fun football camps for all ages with top coaches for the September/October break

A skills, drills and fun packed football camp at Western Springs AFC

Monday 22 to Friday 26 Sep (week 1) - options for players in

a girls group from 9am to 1pm

a mixed group from 9am to 1pm

Monday 29 Sep to Friday 3 Oct (week 2) - options for players in

a girls group from 9am to 1pm

a girls group from 9am to 3pm

a mixed group from 9am to 1pm

a mixed group from 9am to 3pm

Our holiday programmes are suitable for kids with football skills of any level. We have mixed groups with boys and girls together and also girls groups.

Enjoy games, challenges and tournaments that focus on developing skills, growing friendships and having fun with our Springs coaches!

Location

Western Springs AFC, 180 Meola Road, Western Springs for more or to register go here https://wsafc.org.nz/holiday-program