Police investigate injuries to man in Queenstown

QUEENSTOWN

Police are continuing enquiries into an incident which left a man with serious injuries in Queenstown.

Officers were called to the intersection of Moke Lake Road and Glenorchy-Queenstown Road about 6:15pm yesterday.

A man was located with unexplained injuries.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital but has since been transferred to Christchurch.

Police enquiries include exploring whether the man may have been injured earlier, and in a different location, to where he was found.