Navigating the Hawke's Bay Rental Market: Why Waiting for Higher Rent Can Cost You More
Monday 15 September 2025, 1:42PM
By News Online
Maximising your rental income isn't always about the highest weekly rent. Our latest article explains why a vacant property can be far more costly than a slightly lower rental price.
- Understand the Difference: Learn about the financial impact of vacancy and why a property sitting empty for a few weeks can result in significant losses.
- See the Value: Discover a real-life example showing how a slightly lower rent with zero vacancy can generate more annual income than a higher rent with a four-week gap.
- Get a Head Start: Find out why early marketing is crucial, and how it can help you secure a new tenant before your current one moves out.
- Choose Wisely: Understand that while reducing vacancy is key, thorough tenant screening remains vital to avoid the long-term costs of a bad tenant.
Ready to learn how to maximise your rental income with a smarter strategy?
