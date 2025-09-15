Navigating the Hawke's Bay Rental Market: Why Waiting for Higher Rent Can Cost You More

Maximising your rental income isn't always about the highest weekly rent. Our latest article explains why a vacant property can be far more costly than a slightly lower rental price.

Understand the Difference: Learn about the financial impact of vacancy and why a property sitting empty for a few weeks can result in significant losses.

See the Value: Discover a real-life example showing how a slightly lower rent with zero vacancy can generate more annual income than a higher rent with a four-week gap.

Get a Head Start: Find out why early marketing is crucial, and how it can help you secure a new tenant before your current one moves out.

Choose Wisely: Understand that while reducing vacancy is key, thorough tenant screening remains vital to avoid the long-term costs of a bad tenant.

Ready to learn how to maximise your rental income with a smarter strategy?

Read the full article here: Maximising Rental Income in Hawke's Bay: Why Waiting for Higher Rent Can Cost You More