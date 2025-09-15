The True Cost of a Vacant Rental Property

When a rental property sits empty, it’s not just the lost rent that hurts your pocket. Even a small delay can add up to a significant financial loss. Our latest article explains the hidden costs of vacancy and how strategic management can protect your investment.

Here's what you need to know:

Strategic Pricing: Learn how pricing your property correctly from the start can attract more tenants and reduce vacancy time, ultimately leading to higher annual income.

Minimise Vacancy: Discover how proactive property management and smart marketing can turn weeks of vacancy into just days.

Protect Your Investment: Understand the importance of a thorough tenant screening process to avoid the financial and legal costs of a bad tenancy.

Get Peace of Mind: Find out how an experienced property manager can help you navigate the Wellington rental market, ensuring a quick and quality placement.

Ready to learn how to keep your rental property earning more?

Read the full article here: The Cost of Rental Vacancy in Wellington: How Small Delays Impact Your Income