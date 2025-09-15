Investing in Hawke's Bay: Is a Rural or Urban Rental Property Right for You?

When it comes to building your property portfolio in Hawke's Bay, the choice between rural and urban rentals can be a big one. Both have their own unique advantages and challenges, and the right decision depends on your personal investment goals.

Our latest article breaks down the key factors to consider.

Lower Vacancy Risk: Discover why urban properties in Napier and Hastings offer more reliable tenant demand and reduced vacancy periods.

Higher Maintenance Costs: Learn about the potential for higher maintenance and upkeep expenses for rural lifestyle properties, including things like septic tanks and driveways.

Tenant Stability: Understand how rural rentals can attract long-term tenants, providing a stable, consistent income stream.

Understand how rural rentals can attract long-term tenants, providing a stable, consistent income stream. Rental Growth: See how urban properties' higher tenant turnover can be an advantage, allowing landlords to adjust rents more frequently to market rates.

Ready to find out which type of rental property is the best fit for your investment strategy?

Read the full article here: Should You Invest in Rural or Urban Rentals in Hawke’s Bay?