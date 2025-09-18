Knight Garage Doors Celebrates Double Finalist Recognition at 2025 Auckland Business Awards

Knight Garage Doors co-founders Gawain and Michelle Giles, finalists in the 2025 Auckland Business Awards for Excellence in Customer Experience and People's Choice. Credit: Supplied by Knight Garage Doors

AUCKLAND

Local family-owned business Knight Garage Doors has been named a double finalist in the 2025 2degrees Auckland Business Awards for the North and West region. The company has been recognised for Excellence in Customer Experience and the People’s Choice Award.

Recognition That Matters

The Auckland Business Awards, hosted by the Auckland Business Chamber, are one of the city’s most respected measures of success. They celebrate businesses that stand out for innovation, service, and community contribution. For homeowners, these awards highlight companies that can be trusted to deliver quality and care.

Simply reaching finalist stage is significant. It means independent judges have reviewed detailed entries, assessed performance, and compared each business against some of the best in the region. With hundreds of entries each year, being shortlisted places Knight Garage Doors among Auckland’s top performing companies, recognised not only for their growth but also for the trust they have built with customers.

Small Team, Big Reputation

Founded in 2017 by Michelle and Gawain Giles, Knight Garage Doors has grown from a small start-up into Auckland’s most highly rated garage door company, with more than 500 five-star Google reviews.

Gawain brings over a decade of hands-on experience to every installation and repair, while Michelle manages customer service and operations. Customers benefit from clear communication, punctual arrivals, upfront pricing, and a 730-day workmanship guarantee.

As an authorised Merlin dealer, Knight Garage Doors also offers smart automation with myQ technology, giving homeowners added convenience and peace of mind.

The name “Knight” was chosen as a symbol of integrity and strength, inspired by Gawain’s namesake in Arthurian legend. It reflects the company’s values of honest service and strong workmanship. That same spirit extends into the community, with the Giles family supporting initiatives such as Surf Life Saving and St John.

Looking Ahead

“For a small, family-run team like ours, being named a finalist in both Excellence in Customer Experience and People’s Choice is a huge honour,” says co-founder Michelle Giles. “It means our customers value what we do, and it shows that even small local businesses can make a big impact.”

The winners will be announced on 11 December at a black-tie Gala Dinner at The Cordis, Auckland, where hundreds of business leaders will gather to celebrate excellence across the region.

About Knight Garage Doors

Knight Garage Doors is a family-owned Auckland business specialising in garage door installation, repairs, and automation. With more than 500 five-star Google reviews, a 730-day workmanship guarantee, and a commitment to honest, reliable service, the company has become one of the most trusted names for homeowners across Auckland and Waiheke Island.

Contact

Knight Garage Doors

Phone: 022 4011 268

Email: info@knightgaragedoors.co.nz

Website: www.knightgaragedoors.co.nz