Navigating New Pet Rules for NZ Rentals: What Landlords and Tenants Need to Know

Exciting changes are coming to New Zealand's rental market! New legislation expected later this year will introduce new rules around pets in rentals, aiming to create more clarity for both landlords and tenants.

Our latest article breaks down the key changes and how to prepare.

Understand the Changes: Learn about the new pet consent rules and how landlords can refuse a pet only on "reasonable grounds."

Find out who is responsible for pet-related damage and how this new legislation affects your current tenancy agreement. Attract More Tenants: Learn how a pet-friendly policy could increase your applicant pool and reduce tenant turnover.



Ready to get ahead of the curve and understand the new pet rules for rentals?

Read the full article here: New Pet Rules for NZ Rentals