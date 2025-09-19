Facing significant delays at the Tenancy Tribunal? Landlords are now waiting up to 10 weeks for hearings, placing greater financial pressure on property owners. Our latest article explains why a proactive approach is more crucial than ever.

Get the Facts: Understand the reasons behind the worsening delays and how they impact you.

Protect Your Income: Discover why having a structured process for managing arrears is essential to limit your financial losses.

Secure Your Future: Learn how robust landlord insurance can provide a vital safety net while you wait for a hearing.

Act Proactively: See how taking early action can protect you from the financial strain caused by these extended waiting periods.

Read the full article here: Tenancy Tribunal Delays: What Auckland Landlords Should Know