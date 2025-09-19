infonews.co.nz
Auditing Excellence: Navigating the Auckland Winter Rental Market with Crockers

Friday 19 September 2025, 11:36AM

As the Auckland rental market shifts, landlords need a proactive strategy to secure quality tenants and consistent returns. While the winter season and economic pressures are creating a softer market, Crockers' latest insights can help you stay ahead.

Our new article explains the key market trends and provides actionable advice for landlords.

  • Understand the Market: Learn about the current trends, including the median rent slip and longer vacancy periods.
  • Get Strategic: Discover why setting the right initial asking rent is crucial to avoid "stale" listings.
  • Consider Your Options: Find out when incentives like free rent or moving cost contributions can be a smart move.
  • Stay Proactive: Understand why a realistic and proactive approach is your best tool for success in this environment.

