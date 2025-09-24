Complex investigation results in more than 40 fraud charges

Police have arrested a man in connection with more than 40 fraud related offences totalling over $68,000.

Officers attended a property in Long Bay this morning where a 34-year-old man was taken into custody.

Waitematā East Area Prevention Manager, acting Inspector Tim Williams, says numerous credit card frauds were committed across New Zealand during 2024 and 2025.

“After a prolonged and complex investigation over nearly a year, our staff identified three people of interest.”

He says a man and woman were recently charged in relation to these offences and since then, investigators have identified a third person they believe to be responsible.

“The total value of goods fraudulently obtained exceeds $68,000.

“Police take fraud seriously and we will continue to hold offenders who participate in these activities to account.”

Acting Inspector Williams says if anyone suspects they have been a victim of fraud they should contact their bank immediately.

“It’s important to contact your bank first, then Police, as soon as you realise you’ve been the victim of fraud to give us the best chance of catching the offender and helping you recover your losses.”

Police have opposed the man’s bail and he will appear in North Shore District Court tomorrow facing 41 fraud related charges.

If you believe you are or have been the victim of fraud, contact Police at 105.police.govt.nz , or call Police on 105 and report the matter.