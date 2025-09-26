Pacific Resort Hotel Group Restaurants Recognised in Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2025

Rarotonga and Aitutaki, Cook Islands – September 2025 – Pacific Resort Hotel Group is delighted to announce that all three of its restaurants have been recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025. These awards celebrate the top 10 percent of restaurants worldwide based on reviews from millions of diners.

The award-winning restaurants are: ·

Rapae Bay Restaurant and Blackrock Bar – Pacific Resort Aitutaki

– Pacific Resort Aitutaki Little Polynesian Restaurant – Little Polynesian Resort

– Little Polynesian Resort Sandals Restaurant and Barefoot Bar – Pacific Resort Rarotonga

The Travellers’ Choice Awards, established in 2002, recognise restaurants that consistently provide exceptional dining experiences. Winners are determined entirely by genuine reviews and ratings submitted by real diners over a 12-month period.

Each of the winning restaurants reflects Pacific Resort Hotel Group’s dedication to offering memorable dining experiences. Guests can enjoy locally inspired menus at Little Polynesian Restaurant, enjoy relaxed, open-air courtyard dining at Sandals Restaurant and Barefoot Bar, and sophisticated culinary offerings at Rapae Bay Restaurant and Blackrock Bar.

These awards reinforce the group’s commitment to quality, genuine hospitality, and the unique flavours and atmosphere of the Cook Islands.

For more information about Pacific Resort Hotel Group and its dining experiences, visit pacificresort.com.