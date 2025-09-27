Premium Clean Launches Advanced Couch Cleaning Services Across New Zealand

Revolutionary fabric restoration technology now available to transform living spaces nationwide

Auckland, New Zealand – Premium Clean, New Zealand's leading provider of cleaning services, today announced the expansion of its professional couch cleaning services to residential and commercial clients nationwide. The new service addresses the growing demand for specialised furniture restoration that extends beyond traditional surface cleaning methods.

Addressing New Zealand's Furniture Care Crisis

Recent studies indicate that 73% of New Zealand households postpone professional couch cleaning due to misconceptions about cost and necessity, resulting in premature furniture replacement and decreased indoor air quality. Premium Clean's advanced couch cleaning technology directly addresses these concerns through proven restoration methods that extend the lifespan of furniture while improving home environments.

"New Zealand families invest thousands of dollars in quality furniture, yet many don't realise that professional couch cleaning can extend their investment's life by up to 15 years," said Sam Bhandari, Manager Director at Premium Clean. "Our new service eliminates the need for expensive furniture replacement while creating healthier living spaces for Kiwi families."

Revolutionary Cleaning Technology

Premium Clean's couch cleaning service utilises state-of-the-art hot water extraction systems specifically calibrated for different fabric types. The process removes deeply embedded allergens, pet dander, dust mites, and bacterial contaminants that accumulate within furniture fibres over time.

The comprehensive couch cleaning process includes:

Pre-treatment assessment of fabric type and contamination levels

of fabric type and contamination levels Deep extraction cleaning using hospital-grade sanitising solutions

using hospital-grade sanitising solutions Rapid drying technology that prevents moisture-related damage

that prevents moisture-related damage Fabric protection application that extends cleanliness and durability

that extends cleanliness and durability Quality inspection ensuring complete customer satisfaction

Health and Environmental Benefits

Professional couch cleaning delivers measurable health improvements for New Zealand families, particularly those affected by allergies and respiratory conditions. The service removes up to 99.9% of bacteria and allergens while eliminating odours that develop in humid coastal environments.

Environmental considerations remain central to Premium Clean's approach. The couch cleaning service uses eco-friendly, biodegradable cleaning solutions that protect both family health and New Zealand's pristine environment. The furniture restoration approach also reduces landfill waste by significantly extending the lifespan of furniture.

Service Availability and Booking

Premium Clean's professional couch cleaning services are now available across major New Zealand centres, including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Hamilton and more. The company offers flexible scheduling options, including evenings and weekends, to accommodate busy family schedules.

Initial customer response has exceeded expectations, with early bookings showing 95% customer satisfaction rates and numerous referrals to friends and family members. The service includes comprehensive guarantees covering both cleaning quality and customer satisfaction.

Premium Clean has built its reputation as New Zealand's most trusted provider of cleaning services. The company serves thousands of residential and commercial clients across the country, offering comprehensive cleaning solutions that prioritise customer satisfaction, environmental responsibility, and service excellence.

Premium Clean's team includes certified cleaning technicians who undergo continuous training in the latest cleaning technologies and customer service standards. The company maintains comprehensive insurance coverage and operates under rigorous quality control procedures to ensure consistent, professional results.

Pricing and Promotions

Premium Clean's couch cleaning services start at competitive rates designed to make professional furniture care accessible to all New Zealand families. The company currently offers introductory pricing to new customers, including complimentary consultations and detailed quotes with no obligation.

Volume discounts apply for multiple furniture pieces, and the company provides special rates for regular maintenance programmes that keep furniture looking and feeling like new year-round.

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean offers comprehensive cleaning services throughout New Zealand, catering to both residential and commercial clients with professional and reliable cleaning solutions. The company specialises in regular maintenance cleaning, deep cleaning services, and specialised cleaning requirements for diverse property types.

Contact Information

For more information about Premium Clean's couch cleaning services or to schedule a consultation:

Media Contact:

Sam Bhandari

Manager Director

Premium Clean

Phone: 0800 786 780

Email: hello@premiumclean.co.nz

Website: https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/