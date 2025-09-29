Greenpeace calls for investors to boycott wannabe seabed miner as they list on NZ stock exchange

Greenpeace is calling on prospective investors "not to bankroll ocean destruction" by investing in wannabe seabed mining company, Manuka Resources, as they list on the NZ stock exchange today.

Australian-owned Manuka Resources, trading under the name MKR, fully owns subsidiary Trans-Tasman Resources (TTR), who are vying to open a giant seabed mine off the coast of Taranaki.

Greenpeace spokesperson Juressa Lee says: "Greenpeace is calling on New Zealand investors and financial institutions to boycott MKR and its destructive seabed mining project in the South Taranaki Bight.

"We’re putting investors on notice - do not bankroll ocean destruction. Investors in this project are taking a huge risk on a project that hasn’t got consent, and may well be overturned in the next political term.

"They will also brand themselves as companies that oppose Indigenous rights, ocean health, and support the desecration of a habitat for blue whales, critically endangered dolphins, and seabirds.

"It’s really not a good look for any company to be involved in this project."

Taranaki communities - including all eight iwi, fisherfolk, surfers, divers, boaties - as well as experts have opposed TTR’s plans to mine the Taranaki seabed for more than a decade.

The company has failed at every legal safeguard to get this project over the line.

"The fact is, TTR has never been able to alleviate concerns for harmful impacts on wildlife and the environment because quite simply this project will cause incredible damage to these waters and all the people who care for and rely on them."

Despite never being able to prove their case through the courts, TTR have applied for approval to mine using the Luxon government’s controversial Fast Track Approvals Bill.

A new report to the Fast Track Panel describes TTR’s application as containing "outdated information, internal inconsistencies and unproven technology".

Lee adds: "All of this adds up to a very unsafe bet for investors in the project.

"This war on nature government might be trying to fast track destructive projects like this, but the reality is the people of Aotearoa will not let this get off the ground. From iwi and hapū who staunchly oppose this project, to the local community and environmentalists - we will resist seabed mining for as long as it takes.

"This is a warning to all New Zealand investors considering getting involved in this project. This seabed mining destruction will never be allowed to start."