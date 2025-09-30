Solar investment to cut long-term costs at Te Ngaengae Pool + Fitness

Hutt City Council has confirmed it will reinvest part of the remaining budget from the Te Ngaengae Pool and Fitness project into a large-scale solar panel installation. An invest-to-save measure that will help cut running costs.

The project, delivered on time and under budget, has a $1.04 million capital underspend. Today, Council resolved to put a further $765,000 toward installing a 250kWp solar array on the facility’s roof, expected to save around $77,500 a year in electricity costs.

Mayor Campbell Barry says this is a continuation of the council's invest to save strategy which brings costs down over the long term.

"We’re proud that Te Ngaengae came in on time and under budget. That outcome has given us the opportunity to look at smart investments like this. Energy prices are a real pressure on Council budgets, and solar gives us a way to reduce those costs while also doing right by our environment," Mayor Barry said.

"This is about investing once to save over time. We’ve designed the facility to be ready for solar, and we’re following through on that. It’s a practical, future-focused decision."

With a payback period of approximately 10 years, the solar system will help reduce the rising cost of running aquatic facilities - particularly important as the cost of water and electricity continues to grow.

The move also aligns with Council’s broader sustainability goals and efforts to deliver core services more efficiently.