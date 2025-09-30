The Airbnb Dilemma: Can Your Body Corporate Really Ban Short-Term Letting?

Short-stay platforms like Airbnb have transformed how unit-titled properties are used, creating both opportunities for owners and challenges for Body Corporates. If you've wondered whether your Body Corporate can put a stop to these rentals, you need to know the law.

Our latest article explores the legal boundaries, the Unit Titles Act, and the practical rules Body Corporates can enforce to manage short-term letting in New Zealand.

Understand the Legal Limits: Learn why outright bans on short-term letting are often legally challenged and found invalid because they conflict with owners' core property rights.

Discover Valid Rules: Find out which restrictions your Body Corporate can legally enforce, such as guest registration, security protocols, and noise limits, to manage disruption effectively.

Gain Clarity on Rights: See how Body Corporates must balance an owner's rights over their unit with the need to maintain peace, safety, and harmony within the complex.

Get Practical Advice: Learn the safest and most effective strategy for Body Corporates to manage the impact of Airbnb without falling victim to legal challenges under the Unit Titles Act 2010.

Ready to navigate the intersection of property rights and community living in the age of short-term rentals?

