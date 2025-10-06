FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Triple the Thrill: AJ Hackett's New Kawarau Swing Launches October 24!

Queenstown, New Zealand - October 6, 2025. The countdown is on! The Kawarau Swing AJ Hackett’s brand-new adventure ride launches at the historic Kawarau Bridge on October 24, bringing a wild new dimension to the birthplace of bungy jumping.

Designed for one, two, or three people, this is not your average swing. With a dramatic 43-metre drop over the stunning Kawarau River, it’s the South Island’s first multi-person swing and the most social way yet to experience a free-fall.

“Not everyone is ready to bungy, and that’s okay,” says AJ Hackett CEO David Mitchell. “The Kawarau Swing is our answer to that. It’s big on adrenaline, light on hesitation, and perfect for groups or first-timers.”

“This is more than a new ride, it’s a new chapter in Queenstown’s adventure story,” says Operations Manager Sam Baxter. “You’re flying through one of the most beautiful spots in the country, screaming with your mates, what’s better than that?”

“We wanted something bold, fun, and inclusive,” says Product Developer Emma Reid. “Whether you’re doing it solo or stacking three deep, it’s the most fun you can have in a harness.”

Same iconic location. Brand-new way to fly.

Launching October 24.

Read more at: https://www.bungy.co.nz/blog/calling-all-swingers-fun-intended/