Power Up Your Perks with the New Pure Clean Gift Card

Leading NZ cleaning supplies provider introduces innovative solutions for modern workplace challenges.

Auckland, New Zealand – 10 October 2025 – Pure Clean, a trusted New Zealand supplier of professional-grade cleaning products, has launched its new Gift Card programme. This initiative is designed to give Kiwi businesses a smart, strategic tool for employee recognition, client gifting, and streamlining internal operations.

The new offering tackles a growing problem: finding meaningful, practical ways to reward staff and strengthen client relationships without adding complex steps to the procurement process. The Pure Clean Gift Card provides a versatile solution that stands apart from typical corporate gifting.

"We recognised that businesses were looking for something more than generic vouchers or impersonal gift cards," said Sumit Tushir, Managing Director at Pure Clean. "Our Gift Card programme offers a unique proposition—access to professional-grade cleaning supplies that promote wellbeing, demonstrate genuine care, and provide practical, day-to-day value."

Versatile Solution for Employee Recognition and Client Relationships

The Pure Clean Gift Card is easily deployed across multiple functions to solve key business challenges.

For HR departments and office managers, this gift card is the ideal employee recognition tool, perfectly suited for spot bonuses, safety incentives, or milestone celebrations. Unlike generic rewards, it instantly showcases your company's commitment to employee wellbeing. By providing access to premium products, the gift card genuinely enhances both the team's work environment and their personal lives at home.

For client relationship management, this gift card positions your business as a partner that truly values professionalism and quality. It’s a memorable alternative to standard corporate gifts, allowing you to stand out from the inevitable clutter of hampers and wine bottles, especially during the busy holiday season.

"The response from our B2B clients has been overwhelmingly positive," added Sumit Tushir, Managing Director. "They appreciate the dual benefit—rewarding their people whilst reinforcing values of cleanliness, quality, and attention to detail."

Streamlining Procurement for Modern Workplaces

Beyond recognition and gifting, the Gift Card programme addresses operational challenges by simplifying procurement for small-value cleaning supplies. Departments can manage their own supply needs without navigating complex purchase order systems, whilst finance teams maintain precise budget control. This approach is particularly valuable for businesses with remote teams or satellite offices, where digital gift cards enable immediate access to supplies without logistical complications.

Digital and Physical Options Available

The Gift Card programme features both digital and physical delivery options to accommodate various business needs and timelines. Recipients gain access to Pure Clean's full range of professional-grade products, including powerful disinfectants, advanced eco-friendly solutions, and premium personal care items. This is the same quality trusted by professional cleaners and discerning businesses across New Zealand.

For years, Pure Clean has built a reputation among Kiwi businesses for quality, reliability, and excellent customer service. Our comprehensive product range—supported by expert advice—ensures that every recipient gets a valuable, high-quality reward.

The Pure Clean Gift Card is available for purchase immediately on our website, with customisable denominations designed to fit various business budgets and applications.

For more information about Pure Clean's Gift Card programme, visit https://purecleansupplies.co.nz/.

Media Contact:

Sumit Tushir

Managing Director

Pure Clean Supplies

Phone: 0800 242 015

Email: sales@purecleansupplies.co.nz

Website: https://purecleansupplies.co.nz/

About Pure Clean

Pure Clean is a leading New Zealand supplier of professional-grade cleaning products, serving businesses across the country with high-quality cleaning solutions, hygiene products, and eco-friendly alternatives. Committed to quality and customer service, Pure Clean partners with businesses to maintain clean, healthy, and professional environments.