Slips and flooding, Awakino Gorge - Central

There is flooding and a number of slips on State Highway 3 just north of Awakino in the Awakino Gorge, as a result of significant weather in the area.

This has made the road impassable in places, and Police there are aware of some vehicles that are unable to move as a result.

Motorists are urged not to travel through the Gorge area until the slips can be cleared and the road made safe by contractors who are on scene.