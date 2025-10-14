Slips and flooding, Awakino Gorge - Central
Tuesday 14 October 2025, 6:29AM
There is flooding and a number of slips on State Highway 3 just north of Awakino in the Awakino Gorge, as a result of significant weather in the area.
This has made the road impassable in places, and Police there are aware of some vehicles that are unable to move as a result.
Motorists are urged not to travel through the Gorge area until the slips can be cleared and the road made safe by contractors who are on scene.