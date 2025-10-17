Annual food prices increase 4.1 percent

Food prices increased 4.1 percent in the 12 months to September 2025, the smallest annual increase since April 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.



Higher prices for the grocery food group, up 3.9 percent, contributed the most to the annual increase in food prices. This was followed by meat, poultry, and fish, up 6.4 percent annually, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, up 2.5 percent annually.



The average price for:

milk was $4.72 per 2 litres, up 15.1 percent annually

cheese was $12.81 per 1 kilogram block, up 31.4 percent annually

beef mince was $23.11 per 1 kilogram, up 17.7 percent annually

butter was $8.53 per 500 grams, up 28.9 percent annually

eggs were $10.14 per dozen, up 14.4 percent annually

bread (white) was $2.08 per loaf, up 49.6 percent annually.