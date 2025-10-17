Auckland solar farm granted consent

AUCKLAND

An independent panel has granted resource consents and confirmed notice of requirement, subject to conditions, for the Glorit solar farm and substation, North Auckland.

Solar P LP and Transpower New Zealand Limited applied for resource consents and a notice of requirement under the Natural and Built Environment Act 2023.The project involves constructing and operating an approximately 179MW photovoltaic solar farm with energy storage and a 33kV transmission line, and an ancillary substation at Glorit, north of Auckland. The solar farm site is approximately 300 hectares, with the solar farm on 283 hectares of the site.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 150 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel.

Note that this application was made under the now repealed Natural and Built Environment Act 2023 and not the more recent fast-track legislation.

