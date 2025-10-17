ERO finds that students are doing better in English and maths as changes start to have an impact, but there is further to go

Education Review Office’s (ERO) independent review has found that changes to how English and maths are taught in primary school are showing promising results for both English and maths.

"English and maths are critical for our students’ futures and for a long time we’ve been concerned that too many students are not where they need to be," says Ruth Shinoda, Head of ERO’s Education Evaluation Centre.

"The good news is there are promising signs this is changing. Not only are tests of new entrants’ English showing rapid progress from Term 1 to Term 3 this year, but also most primary school teachers report students’ English and maths have both improved compared to last year. Parents also agree, with three-quarters reporting improved progress in their child’s English and maths," Ms Shinoda says.

Encouragingly, teachers also report students are now more engaged in learning English and maths, and nine out of ten students report enjoying learning English and maths. Teachers told ERO that the new approaches are improving attention and behaviour in the classroom.

"ERO has found these promising signs are due to the hard work schools across the country to change what they teach, how they teach, and how much they teach English and maths," Ms Shinoda says. ERO found that more than 8 out of 10 teachers have already changed how they are teaching English and maths.

"School leaders and teachers have put in a lot of time and effort," says Ms Shinoda. "Encouragingly, a third of teachers report they have increased the time spent on reading, writing and maths and this is even greater in schools in lower socio-economic communities, where we’re finding almost half of teachers have increased the class time spent on maths."

Parents have also been key to the improvement. "What has also been great to see is how parents are also supporting their children, with nine out of ten parents helping their child at home with reading and writing" says Ms Shinoda.

ERO has found teachers have been well supported to make these changes with training and resources that make a difference. For example, when teachers have accessed resources for maths they’re nearly four times more likely to change their practice.

There is further to go. ERO is recommending three things that need addressing. There needs to be more support for teaching the more complex maths, including for parents to help their children at home. There needs to also be more support for small and isolated schools that find making the changes harder. And finally, we need to support to teachers be able to help students catch up and extend them.

